Mombasa-Nairobi SGR: a flagship project of BRI
(People's Daily App) 13:17, October 17, 2023
Kenya plans to increase the capacity of its railway network from 40% to 80% in the next four years thanks to the China-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, which has been a catalyst for transformation since its launch six years ago.
