China issues commemorative stamps, envelopes featuring BRI

Xinhua) 08:51, October 17, 2023

A staff member shows a commemorative envelope featuring the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Commemorative stamps and envelopes featuring the Belt and Road Initiative were issued by the Beijing branch of China Post ahead of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

A staff member shows commemorative stamps marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Commemorative stamps featuring the Belt and Road Initiative are displayed at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

