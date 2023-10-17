Home>>
China, Ethiopia announce elevating bilateral ties to all-weather strategic partnership
(Xinhua) 15:13, October 17, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Ethiopia have announced elevating the bilateral ties to an "all-weather strategic partnership," according to a joint statement.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, prior to the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
