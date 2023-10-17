Home>>
Mozambican PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:52, October 17, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Maleiane on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 1st Press Briefing of Media Center of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation held in Beijing
- Chinese FM to attend meeting on int'l B&R cooperation
- Xi's BRF opening ceremony speech published
- Xi meets Pakistani prime minister
- Xi meets Djiboutian president
- Xi meets Czech president
- Experts say second Belt and Road forum reaffirms China's efforts to open up
- Wang Yi meets with Papua New Guinean FM in Beijing
- Chinese vice premier meets UN chief
- Highlights of 2019 CFA Belt and Road Cup International beach soccer championship
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.