Chinese FM to attend meeting on int'l B&R cooperation

Xinhua) 09:01, December 17, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend and address the opening ceremony of the 2021 meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) via video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

The BRF Advisory Council, composed of experts, scholars and former politicians, aims to provide intellectual support for the BRF and related international cooperation.

