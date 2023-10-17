Mongolian president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

