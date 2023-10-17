A decade of BRI: From vision to reality

October 17, 2023

Ten years ago, in the autumn of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road — the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for short. Over the past decade, BRI cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to participating countries, bringing remarkable and profound changes to the world. It has evolved from a vision into reality, from a general framework into concrete projects. Just before the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation commences, this video reminds us of the monumental events and infrastructure projects the BRI has brought to the world over the past decade. (Produced by Wang Tian, Ni Tao, Liang Peiyu, Zhang Jian, Hu Xiao and Shi Dijia. Interns Song Yanyan, Wang Yiting, Liang Jiayuan and Lu Baixuan contributed to this video.)

