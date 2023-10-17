Feature: High hopes for Cambodia's touristic, economic growth as Chinese-invested airport starts operation

Xinhua) 09:14, October 17, 2023

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ra Sambo, a manager at souvenir shop Graines De Cambodge here in northwest Cambodia's tourist hub, is optimistic that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI) will boost international tourist arrivals, revitalizing the COVID-19-hit tourism industry.

She hoped that the SAI, commenced operation on Monday, will bring more foreign tourists to Siem Reap province, the home of the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archeological Park, so that tourism reliant businesses and services will boom again.

"As a vendor at the Old Market in Siem Reap, I feel excited that there is a new achievement, the new airport, and I have expectation for better business, as planes from different countries can fly directly to our Siem Reap province," Sambo told Xinhua.

"We hope there will be more tourists coming to Cambodia," the 40-year-old manager added.

She said the SAI will not only boost tourism, but also create a lot of jobs for Cambodian people.

Ley Leav, a 36-year-old maker of souvenirs in Siem Reap, is confident that the SAI will bring sustainable development and prosperity to the province.

"I hope more tourists will come to Siem Reap, so our souvenir sales will be better," she told Xinhua. "I want to see more Chinese tourists and other foreign tourists coming to Cambodia."

Heth Rady, a 38-year-old tuk-tuk driver in Siem Reap, was delighted to see the commencement of SAI operation, saying that it would bring more tourists and investors to the Southeast Asian country.

"With this new airport, we hope to carry more passengers, and we can make more income," he said.

Rady said that currently, the number of international tourists to Siem Reap remained low, and he could make only 20,000 to 30,000 riel (5 to 7.5 U.S. dollars) per day from his tuk-tuk operation.

Covering a parcel of 700 hectares, the SAI is located in Sotr Nikum district, about 40 km from the Angkor Archeological Park and 50 km from Siem Reap provincial town.

With a 3,600-meter runway, the SAI is a 4E-level international airport that can accommodate long-distance flights from across the world.

Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State Top Sopheak has a strong belief that the SAI would attract new airlines to fly directly to Cambodia.

"This new airport helps improve Cambodia's air connectivity with the region and the world, and is crucial to help boost the country's tourism, economy, trade, and investment," he told Xinhua.

"As the airport can accommodate the landing of all kinds of aircraft, I urge international airlines to consider flying directly to Siem Reap, and it will save the passengers both time and money," he added.

Cambodian State Secretariat of Civil Aviation's Undersecretary of State Sinn Chanserey Vutha said the SAI has created a lot of direct and indirect jobs for locals and has also helped increase their incomes.

"This new airport will inject new vitality into the development of tourism, trade and investment in Siem Reap province," he told Xinhua.

According to the official, the airport will be able to handle 7 million air passengers per annum from 2024 and up to 12 million passengers annually from 2040.

Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Cambodia chapter, said the SAI has significantly improved connectivity between Cambodia and other countries, making the kingdom a more attractive destination for tourists and investors.

"The airport is expected to boost tourism, trade, and investment in the region," he told Xinhua. "It will also create jobs and stimulate economic growth."

Sinan added that the airport will also facilitate trade and investment, making it easier for businesses to operate in Cambodia.

"The SAI is a key example of the successful cooperation between Cambodia and China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," he said.

