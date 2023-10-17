Senior Chinese official meets Kenyan president

Xinhua) 08:37, October 17, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Ruto is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official Li Xi on Monday met with Kenyan President William Ruto who arrived here to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

China is ready to promote the close alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Kenya's development strategy and work for more achievements in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Kenya, said Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

China will also continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Kenya in fighting corruption, said Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Ruto said the BRI has brought tangible benefits to the people of both Kenya and China, expressing the hope for achieving a new height of bilateral relations.

