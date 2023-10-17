Uzbek president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:34, October 17, 2023

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

An airplane carrying Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)