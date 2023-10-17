Uzbek president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
An airplane carrying Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Photos
Related Stories
- 1st Press Briefing of Media Center of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation held in Beijing
- Chinese FM to attend meeting on int'l B&R cooperation
- Xi's BRF opening ceremony speech published
- Xi meets Pakistani prime minister
- Xi meets Djiboutian president
- Xi meets Czech president
- Experts say second Belt and Road forum reaffirms China's efforts to open up
- Wang Yi meets with Papua New Guinean FM in Beijing
- Chinese vice premier meets UN chief
- Highlights of 2019 CFA Belt and Road Cup International beach soccer championship
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.