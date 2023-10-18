Xi: Joint building of Belt and Road full of vitality

07:54, October 18, 2023 By Xu Wei ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan (center), pose for a group photo with foreign leaders and their spouses attending the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Xi hosted a welcoming banquet for the foreign guests. [Photo by Feng Yongbin / CHINA DAILY]

President Xi Jinping emphasized on Tuesday the importance of upholding the original aspiration of cooperation and staying true to the mission of development, so that Belt and Road high-quality cooperation can "reflect the spirit of the times".

Xi made the remark while addressing a welcoming banquet for international dignitaries, including heads of state and government and leaders of international organizations, who are attending the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

"Belt and Road cooperation, robust and fruitful in its first decade, is now full of dynamism and vitality," he said. "We must embark with drive and enthusiasm on the new journey toward another golden decade."

The president told the gathering, "Let us take this opportunity to salute all those who have participated in and contributed to Belt and Road cooperation."

He also said: "The world today is far from tranquil. The world economy is under growing downward pressure. Global development is confronted with multiple challenges. That said, we remain unwavering in our belief that the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit is unstoppable, our people's aspiration for a better life remains strong as ever, and the desire of all countries to achieve common development and prosperity is overwhelming."

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, welcomed the leaders and their spouses at the Great Hall of the People before taking a group photo on Tuesday evening. The banquet was held at the Golden Hall of the majestic building.

The president started his speech by saying: "Spring is a season of blossoming, and autumn is a time of harvest. Over the past decade since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, China and BRI partners have worked hand in hand and exemplified the Silk Road spirit, which is characterized by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit.

"Together we have contributed to global connectivity and created platforms for international economic cooperation. Together we have been a driving force for global growth.

"Together we have carried out thousands of cooperation projects with solid deliverables. Together we have written a magnificent chapter in promoting a connected world and charting a path for all to prosper individually and collectively," he added.

"None of these achievements simply fell into our laps, or were granted by anyone. They have been made possible by the governments, businesses and people of BRI partners through hard work, wisdom and courage," he said.

The BRI pursues development, promotes win-win outcomes, and inspires hope, he said.

"Human history shows that a bumper harvest would not be possible without an untiring spirit and unremitting efforts, and the same is true of sustainable achievements that benefit our posterity," Xi said.

"This is the responsibility that we, political leaders of this generation, must fulfill toward the people of today and future generations."

