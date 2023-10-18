Languages

Xi addresses opening ceremony of third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

(Xinhua) 10:25, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and delivered a keynote speech. 

