Foreign leaders, heads of int'l organizations arrive for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 10:19, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign countries and international organizations arrived in Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

They are Kenyan President William Ruto, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, supreme council member and ruler of Ras Al Khaimah of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Maleiane, President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.

The third BRF will be held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday. Representatives from over 140 countries and 30-plus international organizations have confirmed their attendance.

