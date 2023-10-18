Xi meets Papua New Guinean PM, vowing continuous cooperation with Pacific island countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Marape is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay an official visit to China. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape on Tuesday in Beijing.

Marape is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay an official visit to China.

Since the two countries established diplomatic ties 47 years ago, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Papua New Guinea has become more mature and stable, Xi said.

China applauds Papua New Guinea for adhering to the one-China principle and giving firm support to China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, Xi said, adding that China will also firmly support Papua New Guinea in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests.

Xi said Papua New Guinea has played a leading and exemplary role in the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Pacific island countries, and China is willing to continue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Papua New Guinea.

China is willing to share development opportunities brought by Chinese modernization and help Papua New Guinea pursue industrialization and modernization, said Xi.

Xi noted that China's assistance to Pacific island countries is candid, sincere and selfless. It does not attach political conditions or seek exclusive rights in conducting such assistance.

China does not make empty promises and fully respects the willingness and the practical needs of Pacific island countries, he added.

China will continue to deepen its cooperation with Pacific island countries to boost their long-term economic and social development, Xi said.

The Chinese president added that China supports Papua New Guinea in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

Marape said China's selfless assistance has brought enormous benefits to the people of Papua New Guinea.

He noted that Papua New Guinea firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and believes that China's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

The prime minister said strengthening cooperation with China is of great significance not only to Papua New Guinea but also to the world. The two countries will continue to firmly support each other, deepen and strengthen cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation between countries in the South Pacific region and China.

A joint statement between China and Papua New Guinea was issued.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

