Chinese foreign minister meets UN chief

Xinhua) 10:04, October 18, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Guterres is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Noting that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become the world's broadest-based and largest platform for international cooperation, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to strengthen coordination with the UN and provide more high-quality public goods for the international community.

China firmly upholds the authority of the UN and supports the UN in playing its core role in international affairs, he said.

China stands ready to deepen cooperation with the UN across the board, resist and reject unilateralism and bullying, and accelerate the progress of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with common development as a priority, according to Wang.

China attaches importance to and respects the reasonable concerns of developing countries, and strives to ensure that all humanity can share the dividends of sci-tech progress, he said.

The BRI, the Global Development Initiative, as well as other important initiatives proposed by China, are crucial for developing countries to better meet their current challenges, Guterres noted.

Guterres said the UN is ready to work closely with China, support the strengthening of South-South cooperation and promote the improvement of global governance. He expects China to continue to play a leading role in major international agendas.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Wang stressed that the two-state solution is the only way out of the conflict and China supports the UN in playing a bigger role in achieving a ceasefire, easing tension, resuming negotiations and striving for a broader international consensus on the implementation of the two-state solution.

Wang noted that China will take the three-point proposal for the settlement of the Palestinian question put forward by President Xi Jinping as the basic principle, and continue to enhance communication and coordination with the UN on this issue.

