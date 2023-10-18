Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Home>>

Benefits, opportunities of Belt and Road cooperation for the world to share: Xi

(Xinhua) 10:42, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Belt and Road cooperation was proposed by China, but its benefits and opportunities are for the world to share, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. 

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories