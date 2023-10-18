Xi says this year marks 10th anniversary of BRI

Xinhua) 10:26, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) he proposed, noting that the BRI aims to enhance policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity, inject new impetus into the global economy, create new opportunities for global development, and build a new platform for international economic cooperation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)