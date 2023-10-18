Home>>
Millennia-old Silk Road injected fresh vitality in new era: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:27, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The global network of connectivity built under the Belt and Road Initiative has injected fresh vitality into the millennia-old Silk Road in the new era, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.