Millennia-old Silk Road injected fresh vitality in new era: Xi

Xinhua) 10:27, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The global network of connectivity built under the Belt and Road Initiative has injected fresh vitality into the millennia-old Silk Road in the new era, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

