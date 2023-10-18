Xi announces measures to advance practical cooperation for BRI

Xinhua) 10:56, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will carry out practical cooperation for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), promoting both signature projects and "small yet smart" livelihood programs, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi vowed more financing support for BRI projects on the basis of market and business operation in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China will each set up a 350 billion yuan (48.75 billion U.S. dollars) financing window, and an additional 80 billion yuan will be injected into the Silk Road Fund, Xi said.

China will carry out 1,000 small-scale livelihood assistance projects, and enhance vocational education cooperation through Luban Workshops and other initiatives, Xi said, adding that more efforts will be taken to ensure the safety of BRI projects and personnel.

The CEO Conference held during the forum saw the conclusion of agreements worth 97.2 billion U.S. dollars, he said.

