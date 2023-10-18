Home>>
Xi calls for ushering Belt and Road cooperation into new stage of high-quality development
(Xinhua) 10:29, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will work with all parties involved to usher Belt and Road cooperation into a new stage of high-quality development, and make relentless efforts to achieve modernization for all countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.
Global modernization should be pursued to enhance peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation and bring prosperity to all, Xi said.
Xi noted that China is endeavoring to build itself into a stronger country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization.
"The modernization we are pursuing is not for China alone, but for all developing countries through our joint efforts," he added.
