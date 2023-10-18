Xi hails Silk Road spirit as most important source of strength for Belt and Road cooperation
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit is the most important source of strength for Belt and Road cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.
"I once said that the pioneers of the ancient silk routes won their place in history not as conquerors with warships, guns, horses or swords. Rather, they are remembered as friendly emissaries leading camel caravans and sailing ships loaded with goods," Xi said.
"Belt and Road cooperation is based on the belief that flame runs high when everyone adds wood to the fire and that mutual support can get us far," he added.
Xi noted that such cooperation seeks to deliver a good life not only to people of just one country, but to people in other countries as well. It promotes connectivity, mutual benefit, common development, cooperation and win-win outcomes.
"Ideological confrontation, geopolitical rivalry and bloc politics are not a choice for us. What we stand against are unilateral sanctions, economic coercion and decoupling and supply chain disruption," he said.
