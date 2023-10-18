Home>>
Belt and Road become life-saving road when COVID-19 strikes: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:30, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that when COVID-19 struck, the Belt and Road became a life-saving road.
