Xi proposes promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:55, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday proposed promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation.
Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Together with its cooperation partners, China will release the Achievements and Prospects of Belt and Road Integrity Building and the High-Level Principles on Belt and Road Integrity Building, and establish the Integrity and Compliance Evaluation System for Companies Involved in Belt and Road Cooperation, Xi announced.
"We will also work with international organizations to carry out research and training on promoting integrity in Belt and Road cooperation," he said.
