A Decade of Connectivity: "Our customers come from all over the world"
(People's Daily Online) 11:17, October 18, 2023
How does the Belt and Road Initiative make business bigger and bigger? Join us as we go to explore Silk Street market, which is a must-see destination for foreigners and international tourists who visit Beijing.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
