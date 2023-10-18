China to advance sci-tech innovation to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 11:32, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to advance scientific and technological innovation as one of the major steps to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday in Beijing.

He made the remarks in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

China will continue to implement the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan, and hold the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange, noted Xi.

The country will also increase the number of joint laboratories built with other Belt and Road parties to 100 in the next five years, and support young scientists from other countries to work on short-term programs in China, he said.

China will put forward the Global Initiative for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance at this year's forum. "We stand ready to increase exchanges and dialogue with other countries and jointly promote the sound, orderly and secure AI development in the world," Xi said.

