China to support people-to-people exchanges for joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 11:38, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China will support people-to-people exchanges for the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China will host the Liangzhu Forum to enhance dialogue on civilizations with Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

In addition to the Silk Road International League of Theaters, the Silk Road International Arts Festival, the International Alliance of Museums of the Silk Road, the Silk Road International Alliance of Art Museums, and the Silk Road International Library Alliance that have been set up, China has also launched the International Tourism Alliance of Silk Road Cities, according to Xi.

China will continue with the Chinese government scholarship Silk Road Program, he noted.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)