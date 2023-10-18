Xi proposes strengthening institutional building for int'l Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 11:34, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday proposed strengthening the institutional building for international Belt and Road cooperation.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

China will work with its Belt and Road Initiative partner countries to strengthen the building of multilateral cooperation platforms covering energy, taxation, finance, green development, disaster reduction, anti-corruption, think tank, media, culture and other fields, Xi said.

China will continue to host the BRF and establish a secretariat for the Forum, he said.

