Home>>
Xi proposes strengthening institutional building for int'l Belt and Road cooperation
(Xinhua) 11:34, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday proposed strengthening the institutional building for international Belt and Road cooperation.
Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).
China will work with its Belt and Road Initiative partner countries to strengthen the building of multilateral cooperation platforms covering energy, taxation, finance, green development, disaster reduction, anti-corruption, think tank, media, culture and other fields, Xi said.
China will continue to host the BRF and establish a secretariat for the Forum, he said.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- A Decade of Connectivity: "Our customers come from all over the world"
- Belt and Road, our common choice
- China to promote green development to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation: Xi
- Xi announces measures to advance practical cooperation for BRI
- Xi proposes promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation
- Benefits, opportunities of Belt and Road cooperation for the world to share: Xi
- Xi says humankind is a community with shared future
- Belt and Road become life-saving road when COVID-19 strikes: Xi
- Xi calls for ushering Belt and Road cooperation into new stage of high-quality development
- Xi hails Silk Road spirit as most important source of strength for Belt and Road cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.