Xi, Putin to hold talks in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:39, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
