Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Xi, Putin to hold talks in Beijing

(Xinhua) 11:39, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. 

