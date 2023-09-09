In pics: National Museum of Republic of Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 15:29, September 09, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows part of collections displayed at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazakhstan. The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan established in July 2014 is one of the largest museums in central Asia. It contains seven halls with a total exhibition area of 14,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows traditional musical instruments displayed at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazakhstan. The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan established in July 2014 is one of the largest museums in central Asia. It contains seven halls with a total exhibition area of 14,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows part of collections displayed at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows an exhibit displayed at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazakhstan.

