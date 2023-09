In pics: Nazarbayev University, one of most influential universities in Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 15:09, September 09, 2023

Students walk in the campus of Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sept. 6, 2023. Nazarbayev University is one of the most influential universities in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a view of Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan. Nazarbayev University is one of the most influential universities in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an interior view of the main building of Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan. Nazarbayev University is one of the most influential universities in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Students study in the campus of Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sept. 6, 2023. Nazarbayev University is one of the most influential universities in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Students walk in the campus of Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sept. 6, 2023. Nazarbayev University is one of the most influential universities in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a view of the campus of Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan. Nazarbayev University is one of the most influential universities in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Students walk in the campus of Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sept. 6, 2023. Nazarbayev University is one of the most influential universities in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

