Kazakhstan marks Victory Day
(Xinhua) 08:33, May 10, 2022
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)
Soldiers lay flowers during a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (1st R) shakes hand with a veteran during a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)
