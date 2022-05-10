Kazakhstan marks Victory Day

Xinhua) 08:33, May 10, 2022

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)

Soldiers lay flowers during a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (1st R) shakes hand with a veteran during a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)

