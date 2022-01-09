Roundup: Kazakhstan eyes post-riot restoration as situation stabilizes

Security forces stand guard in front of the city hall in Almaty, Kazakhstan on early morning of Jan. 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

Tokayev urged the restoration of administrative and public facilities in the largest city of Almaty and other regions hit by the terrorist attacks.

NUR-SULTAN/MOSCOW, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan will pay special attention to normalizing life across the country as chaos caused by days of violent protests is easing.

At a government meeting on Saturday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the restoration of administrative and public facilities in the largest city of Almaty and other regions hit by the terrorist attacks.

The president asked the prosecutor general, chairman of the National Security Committee, and acting ministers of internal affairs and defense to continue efforts to pacify the perpetrators.

Security forces beef up security checks at the entry and exit point of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers working in the capital city of Nur-Sultan have allowed part of Kazakhstan's law enforcement officers to redeploy to Almaty for the "counter-terrorist operation" there, Tokayev said.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that leaders of the CSTO member states will hold a videoconference in the next few days to discuss the unrest in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev informed Putin of the latest developments, noting that the situation is stabilizing. He also thanked Kazakhstan's partners from the CSTO, particularly Russia, for their assistance.

The presidents exchanged opinions on the measures being taken to restore order in Kazakhstan.

Later, Putin had phone calls with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the Kazakh tensions and the organizing of the CSTO summit.

Screenshot taken on Jan. 6, 2022 shows soldiers boarding a military transport aircraft at the Chkalovsky airfield on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. (The Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

Also on Saturday, Tokayev relieved Azamat Abdymomunov, who was the deputy secretary of Kazakhstan's powerful Security Council.

This came after Tokayev dismissed Karim Masimov, who was chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, on Wednesday. He was detained a day later on suspicion of high treason.

The Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) Executive Committee said in a statement on Saturday that "the bandits" prepared in advance for the mass demonstrations in order to destabilize the situation in Kazakhstan, and that they had received support from abroad.

The CIS Executive Committee fully supports the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan and the CSTO countries to restore law and order, its Chairman Sergei Lebedev said in the statement.

Local residents stand shoulder to shoulder with police officers in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jan. 8, 2022. (Website of Nur-sultan city hall/Handout via Xinhua)

Violent protests sparked by fuel price hikes have been rocking Kazakhstan for several days, leading to multiple deaths and many injuries. A total of 4,404 people have been reportedly detained across the country.

