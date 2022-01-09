China could provide assistance, support to help Kazakhstan restore order, develop economy: analysts

(Global Times) 15:33, January 09, 2022

China can offer support in the fields of economic cooperation and assistance, as well as counter-terrorism, to help neighboring Kazakhstan restore stability and realize effective reforms and long-term economic development, according to Chinese analysts, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the government thanked Russia and China, as well as other leaders worldwide and heads of international organizations for support offered to the country amid domestic unrest.

The situation in Kazakhstan has the clear characteristics of a "color revolution" and the involvement of foreign forces and the "Three Devils" (terrorism, religious extremism and separatism), said Chinese analysts.

On Saturday, Kazinform reported that 4,266 people were detained by law-enforcement agencies following mass riots across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interior Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"There are foreign nationals among those being detained," as Kazakh law-enforcement departments detained more than 100 people in one of the villages in Almaty region.

An arms cache containing automatic rifles and firearms was uncovered in the Zhambyl region. Police also discovered cartridges, ammunition supplies and stolen property (bicycles, TV sets, mobile phones) at a car service workshop in the Kalkaman district of Almaty city. An investigation is underway, Kazinform reported.

The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently in the Kazakh capital, his spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted, Kazinform reported. Ukibai took to his official Twitter account to reveal that the First President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev is currently in Nur-Sultan, holding a number of consultative meetings and keeping in touch with President Tokayev. Nazarbayev also spoke by phone with heads of some friendly countries, Ukibai said.

"He urges everyone to help President of Kazakhstan overcome current threats and ensure Kazakhstan's integrity," Kazinform reported.

As a neighbor of Kazakhstan, China will not just sit and watch when a key partner and friend, which is also a major source of energy under the Belt and Road Initiative is facing a tough challenge, said Chinese experts, adding that the current situation seems to be easing but remains a distance from fully restoring peace.

In his address to the nation, Kazakh President Tokayev expressed gratitude to global leaders worldwide including the presidents of China and Russia and other nations and international organizations that expressed support for Kazakh government to take firm and swift action to maintain stability and order.

Chinese President Xi Jinpingon Friday sent a verbal message to President Tokayev over the recent large-scale riots in Kazakhstan.

China, Xi said, firmly opposes any force undermining Kazakhstan's stability, threatening the country's security, and sabotaging the peaceful lives of the Kazakh people. China also strongly rejects any attempt by external forces to provoke unrest and instigate "color revolution" in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to harm the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and disrupt the two countries' cooperation. And, China is ready to provide necessary support to help Kazakhstan overcome the difficulties.

Zhu Yongbiao, a professor from the Research Center for the Belt and Road of the Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Saturday that President Xi's message is a significant show of support for Kazakhstan.

Although China doesn't need and has no intention to act like the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to deploy peacekeeping forces there, China has the capability to offer economic and other support, said Zhu.

Military personnel patrol in front of the presidential palace in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022. Photo: Xinhua

"Regions which are stable will gradually lift the state of emergency," Tokayev said in his address on Friday, Kazinform reported.

In his address to the nation, Tokayev thanked the people in the regions which maintained peaceful demonstrations. As a result of dialogue a compromise was achieved, including solutions on the pressing socio-economic issues.

Tokayev said in his address that he will suggest "necessary reform measures to improve the country's social situation."

"While the CSTO led by Russia will offer direct support to help Kazakhstan maintain order and stability, China could offer sustainable support for the country to realize long-term economic development and boost effective reform to solve fundamental economic problems that could potentially cause unrest to return," said a Beijing-based expert on international relations who asked not to be named.

China cares for the safety of its nationals in Kazakhstan now, and it is also necessary for Beijing to keep an eye on Kazakh situation to prevent spillover of the unrest to impact Xinjiang's stability, Zhu said, noting that China is also able to provide counterterrorism support to Kazakhstan under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization framework.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)