Home>>
Tokayev sworn in as Kazakh president
(Xinhua) 09:54, November 28, 2022
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (C) speaks at an inauguration ceremony in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 26, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)
Tokayev said the Central Asian country will enter a new era of development.
ASTANA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in as the Kazakh leader on Saturday.
After taking an oath at an inauguration ceremony held in the capital city of Astana, Tokayev said the Central Asian country will enter a new era of development.
Kazakhstan held a snap presidential race on Sunday, with six candidates running for the top job. Tokayev garnered 81.31 percent of about 8.3 million ballots, which were cast by more than 11.95 million registered voters.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election
- Turkey, Kazakhstan aim to reach 10 bln USD in bilateral trade: president
- Kazakhstan marks Victory Day
- Chinese, Russian FMs hold phone call on bilateral ties, situation in Kazakhstan
- China could provide assistance, support to help Kazakhstan restore order, develop economy: analysts
- Roundup: Kazakhstan eyes post-riot restoration as situation stabilizes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.