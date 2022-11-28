Tokayev sworn in as Kazakh president

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (C) speaks at an inauguration ceremony in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 26, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)

ASTANA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in as the Kazakh leader on Saturday.

After taking an oath at an inauguration ceremony held in the capital city of Astana, Tokayev said the Central Asian country will enter a new era of development.

Kazakhstan held a snap presidential race on Sunday, with six candidates running for the top job. Tokayev garnered 81.31 percent of about 8.3 million ballots, which were cast by more than 11.95 million registered voters.

