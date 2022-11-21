Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election
A voter casts the ballot at a polling station in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
ASTANA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan on Sunday held a snap presidential race, and six candidates, including incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, are running for the Central Asian country's top job.
According to the Central Election Commission, about 11.95 million registered voters will cast their ballots at more than 10,000 polling stations in Kazakhstan and abroad.
Kazakhstan amended its constitution in September this year, extending a presidential term from five to seven years but banning a president from serving consecutive terms.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prepares to cast the ballot at a polling station in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 20, 2022. (Kazakhstan's presidential press service/Handout via Xinhua)
A voter prepares to cast the ballot at a polling station in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
