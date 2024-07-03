Interview: Xi's visit highlights China's commitment to regional cooperation, SCO unity, says Kazakh scholar

July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's ongoing trip to Kazakhstan underscores China's commitment to regional cooperation and growing efforts to deepen closer partnerships while promoting unity within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said Gulnar Shaimergenova, director of Kazakhstan's China Studies Center.

Xi's trip, which includes a state visit to Kazakhstan and attending the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, bears great significance, Shaimergenova said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"President Xi's presence at the summit highlights China's leadership role and its vision for a more interconnected and prosperous region," she said.

The visit also demonstrates China's focus on regional cooperation and its strategic interests in the region, and will "strengthen the unity and effectiveness of the SCO," she added.

The expert noted that over 23 years since its establishment, the SCO has successfully developed an effective model for maintaining and strengthening regional security, and has also "become a driving force for economic integration and development."

"Member states have leveraged the organization's strengths to deepen trade ties, enhance connectivity, and unlock investment opportunities," she said.

Meanwhile, she pointed out that Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO during the past year came amid increasing geopolitical tensions, growing challenges, and the risk of worsening and new conflicts.

Despite all the challenges, "Kazakhstan will make every effort to modernize the organization and further transform it into a more effective multilateral platform to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and traditional ties of friendship between SCO member states," she said.

Relations between Kazakhstan and China have also been steadily progressing in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. The leaders of both countries have opened a new "golden 30 years" of bilateral cooperation, Shaimergenova said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited China three times since 2023, and the mutual trade turnover between the two countries has reached an unprecedented level of 41 billion U.S. dollars last year, she said.

Kazakhstan and China must develop comprehensive cooperation in key areas such as trade, economy, energy, finance, transport, nuclear industry, mechanical engineering, tourism, e-commerce, and high technology, according to the expert.

"Kazakhstan and China are close neighbors, true friends, and partners. Today, both countries are at a key stage of their development and revival," she said.

Joint work of the SCO member states will bring tangible benefits, which will contribute to long-term peace, stability and economic prosperity in the region, said the expert.

