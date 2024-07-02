Home>>
Xi hails uniqueness of China-Kazakhstan partnership
(Xinhua) 15:23, July 02, 2024
ASTANA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and Kazakhstan have established a unique permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.
Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Astana for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a state visit to Kazakhstan.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for 24th meeting of SCO Heads of State Council, state visit
- Full Text of Chinese president's signed article in Kazakh media
- Xi hails achievements of China-Kazakhstan cooperation
- Xi calls on China, Kazakhstan to follow principles key to cooperation
- Xi says to draw new blueprint for ties, SCO via Kazakhstan visit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.