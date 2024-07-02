Xi hails uniqueness of China-Kazakhstan partnership

Xinhua) 15:23, July 02, 2024

ASTANA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and Kazakhstan have established a unique permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Astana for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a state visit to Kazakhstan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)