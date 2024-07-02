Xi hails achievements of China-Kazakhstan cooperation

Xinhua) 14:21, July 02, 2024

ASTANA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed achievements of China-Kazakhstan cooperation in a signed article published in Kazakh media on Tuesday.

Mutual political trust between China and Kazakhstan has reached a new level, Xi said, adding that the two countries have achieved new success in results-oriented cooperation and witnessed a new upsurge in people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

"Our coordination and collaboration at the international level has achieved new and tangible results," he said.

Xi's signed article, under the title "Staying True to Our Shared Commitment and Opening a New Chapter in China-Kazakhstan Relations," was published in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and Kazinform International News Agency, ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan.

