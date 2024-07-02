Xi's state visits to boost China's ties with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will further boost China's relations with the two countries, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday while briefing the media on the visits.

Kazakhstan is China's friendly neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner, Mao noted, adding that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago, China-Kazakhstan relations have grown with a sound and steady momentum, and cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, investment, connectivity, energy, and cultural and people-to-people exchange has had numerous highlights.

"Our two countries have set a good example of good-neighborliness, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between neighboring countries," she said.

Last year, President Xi met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev twice in Xi'an and Beijing. The two presidents drew a new blueprint for China-Kazakhstan relations, and have guided China-Kazakhstan cooperation into a golden period of fast growth, Mao noted.

This will be President Xi's fifth visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, President Xi will have talks with President Tokayev and have an in-depth exchange of views with him on bilateral relations, cooperation in key areas, and the regional and international landscape. President Xi will attend state events, such as the welcoming ceremony, the signing ceremony and the welcoming banquet, and other side events, according to Mao.

"We believe that President Xi's visit will further upgrade the bilateral relations, enrich our high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and enhance the wellbeing of our two peoples," she added.

Tajikistan is China's friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, Mao noted, adding that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi and President Emomali Rahmon, China-Tajikistan relations have maintained a sound momentum, and the two countries have consolidated political mutual trust, had fruitful Belt and Road cooperation, deepened cultural and people-to-people exchange, and had close cooperation in regional and international affairs.

In May last year, the two presidents announced the building of a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit, she said.

This will be President Xi's second state visit to Tajikistan after five years. During the visit, President Xi will have talks with President Rahmon to have an in-depth exchange of views with him on bilateral relations, cooperation in key areas, and the regional and international landscape, and make new plans for the growth of China-Tajikistan relations. The two presidents will jointly attend various side events, according to Mao.

China looks forward to working with Tajikistan through this visit to further enhance political mutual trust, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, bring people's hearts closer, inject new impetus to the growth of bilateral relations, and elevate our comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, Mao said.

President Xi will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan from July 2 to 6, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Sunday.

