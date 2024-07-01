Xi congratulates Samantha Mostyn on assuming office as Australian governor-general

Xinhua) 15:29, July 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Samantha Mostyn on assuming office as Australian governor-general.

In a congratulatory message, Xi said that China and Australia are important cooperative partners, as well as major members in the Asia-Pacific region and significant forces in the global multi-polarization process.

The sound, steady development of the China-Australia relationship not only suits the fundamental and long-term interest of the two countries and the two peoples, but also contributes to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity, he said.

Xi said he prizes the growth of China-Australia ties and stands ready to work with the Australian side to facilitate a more mature, steady and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefits as well as seeking common ground while shelving differences, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)