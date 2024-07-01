Home>>
Xi to attend SCO summit, pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan
(Xinhua) 10:13, July 01, 2024
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- From July 2 to 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Sunday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Story: Apples of happiness on Loess Plateau
- Bearing China's lunar exploration endeavors in mind
- Xi sends congratulatory letter on opening of Shenzhen-Zhongshan cross-sea passage
- "A just cause finds great support": Xi Jinping and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
- Xi's speech at national sci-tech conference published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.