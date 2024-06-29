Xi's speech at national sci-tech conference published

Xinhua) 09:41, June 29, 2024

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a national science and technology conference has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at a meeting conflating the national science and technology conference, the national science and technology award conference, and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering on June 24.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

