China ready to advance comprehensive strategic partnership with Peru to new heights: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2024. Xi held talks with Boluarte at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China stands ready to work with Peru to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, voicing active support for the success of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting to be hosted by Peru.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks in Beijing with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, who is on a state visit to China.

Xi said that Peru is one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic ties and a comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China, and is the first Latin American country to sign a package of free trade agreements with China.

Hailing the fruitful outcomes of bilateral cooperation in various fields, Xi said Chinese enterprises have played an important role in Peru's economic development and the improvement of people's livelihood through major cooperation projects.

China attaches great importance to developing its relations with Peru, and stands ready to work with Peru to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, promote mutual learning between civilizations, and enhance multilateral coordination, thereby advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Peru to new heights, said Xi.

Noting that China supports Peru in following a development path suited to its own national conditions, Xi said China is willing to work with Peru to firmly support each other and advance friendly cooperation.

Xi urged better synergizing China's eight actions to support the Belt and Road cooperation with Peru's development needs, coordinating bilateral cooperation in mining, energy, manufacturing and agriculture, and expanding cooperation in emerging fields such as new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and digital healthcare.

"We welcome more high-quality Peruvian products into the Chinese market and hope Peru will provide a sound legal and policy environment for Chinese investment and long-term cooperation," said Xi.

Xi also urged joint efforts for the completion of Chancay Harbor on schedule, and promised more scholarships for Peruvian students to study in China. He called for enhanced cooperation in education, culture, tourism, youth and media, among others, to lay a more solid foundation of public support for the development of bilateral relations.

Noting China and Peru are both important emerging markets of the Pacific Rim and important members of the Global South, Xi said the two countries should enhance coordination and promote the common development of the Global South.

China attaches great importance to the development of relations with Latin America and is willing to work with Peru and other Latin American and Caribbean countries to promote the overall cooperation between China and Latin America, said Xi.

Hailing the important contributions made by people of Chinese ancestry in history, Boluarte said that in recent years, bilateral exchanges and cooperation in politics, economy, trade and culture have yielded fruitful results. In particular, investment and cooperation involving Chinese enterprises in Peru have not only created a large number of jobs for Peru, but also brought advanced technology and experience.

Boluarte said Peru admires China's great achievements, and hopes to learn from China's successful experience and expand pragmatic cooperation with China for Peru's better development.

More Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest in Peru and strengthen cooperation in such areas as infrastructure, green development and clean energy. Peru is willing to provide a favorable business environment for Chinese companies, she said.

Peru sticks to the one-China principle, supports global initiatives proposed by President Xi, said Boluarte, expressing willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with China under multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and APEC to jointly safeguard multilateralism and promote an open world economy.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of the Joint Action Plan of the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Peru (2024-2029), and multiple bilateral cooperation documents regarding economic and trade relations, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, inspection and quarantine, and news media, among others. The two sides announced the completion of negotiations on upgrading their free-trade agreement.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcome ceremony for Boluarte. A welcome banquet was also held in the evening.

