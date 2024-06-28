Home>>
Xi holds talks with Peruvian president
(Xinhua) 16:46, June 28, 2024
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra on Friday in Beijing.
