Xi attends conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence
(Xinhua) 10:16, June 28, 2024
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence on Friday in Beijing.
