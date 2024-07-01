Xi sends congratulatory message to new Australian Governor-General Samantha Mostyn

Xinhua) 11:11, July 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to new Australian Governor-General Samantha Mostyn on Monday.

Xi pointed out that the healthy and steady development of China-Australia relationship not only suits the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and their people, but also contributes to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)