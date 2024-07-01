Xi's article on CPC's missions, tasks to be published

Xinhua) 10:10, July 01, 2024

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the missions and tasks of the CPC on the new journey of the new era will be published on Monday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 13th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is part of a report delivered by Xi to the 20th CPC National Congress on Oct. 16, 2022.

Monday marks the CPC's 103rd founding anniversary.

The article describes the central task of the CPC after the 20th National Congress as leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

The article says Chinese modernization is one that features a huge population, common prosperity for all, and material and cultural-ethical advancement. It also entails harmony between humanity and nature, as well as peaceful development.

It says to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, a two-step strategic plan has been adopted: basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035, and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.

"Today, we are closer, more confident, and more capable than ever of reaching the goal of rejuvenating the Chinese nation. At the same time, we must be prepared to work even harder to get there," says the article.

The entire Party must forge ahead with confidence and determination; proactively identify, respond to, and steer changes and prevent and defuse risks; and keep on striving to secure new successes in building a modern socialist China in all respects, the article adds.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)