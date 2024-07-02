Xi sends message to U.S. youth exchange delegation

Xinhua) 09:24, July 02, 2024

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to the "Shared Journey of Friendship" U.S. Youth Exchange Delegation on Monday.

Xi said in the message that for the China-U.S. relationship, the hope lies in the peoples of the two countries, the foundation is laid by the two peoples, the future depends on the youth, and the vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels.

"I hope that through this visit, you will perceive, experience, and have a better understanding of China, communicate and interact with the young people of China to become good partners and good friends, help build more bridges of mutual understanding between the two peoples, and contribute to enhancing the friendship between the two peoples," he said in the message.

The "Shared Journey of Friendship" U.S. Youth Exchange Delegation consists of around 190 teachers and students from 14 schools in seven states across the United States. The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries invited the delegation and is responsible for the reception.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)