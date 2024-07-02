Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for 24th meeting of SCO Heads of State Council, state visit

Xinhua) 14:42, July 02, 2024

ASTANA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Tuesday for the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a state visit to Kazakhstan.

