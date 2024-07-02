Xi calls on China, Kazakhstan to follow principles key to cooperation

Xinhua) 14:21, July 02, 2024

ASTANA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China and Kazakhstan need to always follow the four principles that hold key to the success of their cooperation, namely, mutual respect, good neighborly friendship, solidarity in trying times, and mutual benefit, so as to ensure sustained and steady growth of China-Kazakhstan relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published in Kazakh media on Tuesday.

"I hope my visit will help renew our traditional friendship and deepen the all-round cooperation between our countries. During my visit, President (Kassym-Jomart) Tokayev and I will meet and plan the way forward for further growth of China-Kazakhstan relations and discuss how best to take the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights," he said.

The two countries need to further consolidate their political tradition of mutual support, stay committed to the golden rule of mutual benefit and win-win in cooperation, strengthen public support for an everlasting China-Kazakhstan friendship, and be responsive to the accelerated changes on a scale unseen in a century that are unfolding across the world, Xi said.

The signed article, under the title "Staying True to Our Shared Commitment and Opening a New Chapter in China-Kazakhstan Relations," was published in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and Kazinform International News Agency, ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)